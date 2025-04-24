Reviving Tradition: Goa's Youth Trained in Coconut Tree Climbing

In a bid to preserve a dying traditional skill, the Goa government has launched an innovative course to train young locals in climbing coconut trees. Spearheaded by Dr Pramod Sawant's administration, the 'Friends of Coconut Tree' initiative targets self-employment opportunities through skillful agricultural training.

This eight-day program, developed in collaboration with the Coconut Development Board, Kochi, educates participants on climbing coconut trees using modern rigs. Besides, it imparts essential skills in tree cultivation and pest management. With coconut trees sprawling over 25,730 hectares in the state, this vocational training program fills a crucial gap due to dwindling local expertise.

Subhash Phal Desai, Social Welfare Minister, emphasizes that such initiatives are vital as traditional vocations face extinction. The program's success is evident, with trainees like Rohidas Naik vouching for modern climbing's safety and efficiency. Moreover, women trainers like Shweta Khushali Gaonkar showcase the program's inclusivity, ensuring families no longer rely on outsourced expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)