Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Surging Profits with a Bright Future

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) experienced a remarkable uptick in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 55 crore during the March quarter, driven by increased income. This is a sharp contrast to the Rs 1.40 crore profit recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year, as disclosed in an exchange filing.

In the fourth quarter of FY25, SWREL's total income soared to Rs 2,506.45 crore, compared to Rs 1,211.40 crore from a year earlier. Reported expenses rose to Rs 2,419.73 crore, up from Rs 1,177.66 crore the previous fiscal's fourth quarter.

Overall, for the financial year 2024-25, SWREL announced a net profit of Rs 85.55 crore, bouncing back from a loss of Rs 210.79 crore in FY24. Total income also rose to Rs 6,341.46 crore, compared to Rs 3,120.79 crore the previous year. CEO C K Thakur emphasized the company's significant growth outlook, fueled by high-value project flows in domestic and international markets, and expressed optimism about expanding renewable energy offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)