Left Menu

India Puts Indus Waters Treaty on Hold Amid Heightened Tensions with Pakistan

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, citing Pakistan's failure to abjure cross-border terrorism. The Cabinet Committee on Security announced a series of measures, including travel restrictions and diplomatic changes, to signal zero tolerance for terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:49 IST
India Puts Indus Waters Treaty on Hold Amid Heightened Tensions with Pakistan
Visuals from the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project built on the Chenab River (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen, India has announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. The decision, driven by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to address Pakistan's alleged support for cross-border terrorism, particularly in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Secretary of Jal Shakti Ministry, Debashree Mukherjee, conveyed India's position to Pakistan, citing breaches of the treaty and significant changes in circumstances since its execution in 1960. These changes include evolving demographic dynamics and the urgent need for clean energy, which necessitate a reassessment of the treaty's provisions.

Additionally, India has taken a series of diplomatic and logistical steps aimed at curbing Pakistan's access and influence. These include the closure of Integrated Check Post Attari, the annulment of SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme visas for Pakistani nationals, and significant reductions in diplomatic staff at both countries' high commissions. These measures underscore India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and reflect widespread international condemnation of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025