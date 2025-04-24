India Puts Indus Waters Treaty on Hold Amid Heightened Tensions with Pakistan

In a decisive response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen, India has announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. The decision, driven by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to address Pakistan's alleged support for cross-border terrorism, particularly in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Secretary of Jal Shakti Ministry, Debashree Mukherjee, conveyed India's position to Pakistan, citing breaches of the treaty and significant changes in circumstances since its execution in 1960. These changes include evolving demographic dynamics and the urgent need for clean energy, which necessitate a reassessment of the treaty's provisions.

Additionally, India has taken a series of diplomatic and logistical steps aimed at curbing Pakistan's access and influence. These include the closure of Integrated Check Post Attari, the annulment of SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme visas for Pakistani nationals, and significant reductions in diplomatic staff at both countries' high commissions. These measures underscore India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and reflect widespread international condemnation of the attack.

