Left Menu

Tragedy in Kashmir: A Family's Harrowing Escape from Terror

Aravind, son of the deceased N Ramachandran, recounts the terrifying moments of witnessing a terrorist executing his father during their family trip in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The incident has spurred nationwide protests demanding action against Pakistan, with leaders paying last respects and authorities setting up support for affected Keralites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:56 IST
Tragedy in Kashmir: A Family's Harrowing Escape from Terror
Aravind, son of N Ramachandran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching account, Aravind, son of N Ramachandran, narrated how a family vacation turned tragic when terrorists struck in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Tragically, after failing to recite the 'kalma' when confronted by a gunman, his father was shot dead in front of the family.

The attack occurred on April 22, leaving the family scrambling for safety amidst gunfire. Aravind's sister and her children narrowly escaped the attacker, seeking refuge in a resort where the Indian Army provided security. The chaotic scene was marked by terror and confusion.

Political leaders, including Kerala's VD Satheesan and BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, paid homage to the late N Ramachandran. In the aftermath, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced support measures for affected Malayalis, as protests erupted across India, demanding a firm stance against Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025