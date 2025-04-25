Tragedy in Kashmir: A Family's Harrowing Escape from Terror

In a heart-wrenching account, Aravind, son of N Ramachandran, narrated how a family vacation turned tragic when terrorists struck in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Tragically, after failing to recite the 'kalma' when confronted by a gunman, his father was shot dead in front of the family.

The attack occurred on April 22, leaving the family scrambling for safety amidst gunfire. Aravind's sister and her children narrowly escaped the attacker, seeking refuge in a resort where the Indian Army provided security. The chaotic scene was marked by terror and confusion.

Political leaders, including Kerala's VD Satheesan and BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, paid homage to the late N Ramachandran. In the aftermath, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced support measures for affected Malayalis, as protests erupted across India, demanding a firm stance against Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)