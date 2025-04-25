Left Menu

High-Stakes JNUSU Elections in Full Swing Amid Campus Buzz

Voting for the JNUSU elections has commenced with extensive student participation. Amidst a lively campus atmosphere, students are choosing their leaders from a competitive field. The polls, postponed due to administrative issues, feature a new political landscape with fractured alliances, making the results unpredictable.

Visuals from JNU university (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections kicked off on Friday amidst a vibrant campus atmosphere, as political discourse, campaign materials, and student involvement surged. With 7,906 registered voters, including 43 percent women, the proceedings are divided into two sessions.

From the bustling corridors of the School of International Studies to the vibrant corners of the School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies, JNU is alive with election fervor. Students throng polling stations, volunteers manage the crowds, and candidates maximize last-minute outreach efforts as media personnel record the excitement.

Campaigns are visibly marked by red tents and handmade placards. Student organizations like ABVP, AISA, DSF, and NSUI have covered the campus with posters, reflecting a charged electoral ambiance. Thirteen candidates are vying for the presidency in a four-cornered contest, with various others competing for vice-president, general secretary, and joint secretary roles. Election results will be announced on April 28.

Originally scheduled for April 18, the polls were delayed due to an incident of violence and vandalism at the election committee's office. The rescheduled voting date of April 11 followed weeks of administrative and legal hurdles. Notably, the United Left alliance has fractured, with AISA partnering with DSF, unlike SFI, which is running separately for the first time in years.

Contending strongly, the ABVP has put forward Shikha Swaraj, Nittu Gautam, Kunal Rai, and Vaibhav Meena for the central panel positions and announced 42 councillor candidates, highlighting female representation. In contrast, the NSUI, allied with the Fraternity Movement, has named Pradeep Dhaka, Mohammad Kaif, Arun Pratap, and Saloni Bhardwaj for the same roles.

Last year's elections, the first after a four-year pause, saw the United Left win three major positions, with BAPSA claiming one. This year, with fragmented alliances and dynamic campaign strategies, the election's outcome remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

