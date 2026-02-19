DMDK's Bold Move: Shifting Alliances Amid Political Unrest

In a significant political twist, the Premalatha Vijayakanth-led Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has severed ties with long-time ally AIADMK to join forces with its rival, the DMK. This decision has disrupted the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) aims to consolidate parties against the DMK for the impending Assembly elections.

Premalatha Vijayakanth has emphasized that aligning with the DMK goes beyond a mere political maneuver, describing it as a commitment to uphold public trust. Despite previous assurances from AIADMK for a Rajya Sabha seat, the DMDK viewed this alignment as enhancing its electoral prospects.

The BJP, amid rigorous efforts by senior leaders to retain DMDK in the NDA fold, expressed disappointment over the shift. Observers note the strategic implications this has on the NDA's efforts to unseat the ruling party, with BJP's 'Dolphin' Sridhar warning of the alliance's vulnerability to anti-incumbency in the 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)