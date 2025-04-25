Nationwide Outrage and Diplomatic Tensions Rise After Pahalgam Terror Attack

On Friday, Lucknow Eidgah Imam, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli, issued a heartfelt appeal for the injured victims' speedy recovery following the Pahalgam terror attack. He urged mosques and imams to conduct special prayers, aiming for the eradication of terrorism both in India and globally.

The brutal attack on April 22 at Baisaran meadow, Pahalgam, saw terrorists targeting tourists, resulting in the deaths of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. The incident also left several others injured. In response, the Indian Army remains vigilant, launching numerous operations to capture the perpetrators.

Reacting to the incident, the Indian government announced decisive diplomatic actions. These include closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, suspending Pakistani nationals' SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, and reducing diplomatic personnel in the High Commissions of both nations. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that India's defence advisors will be withdrawn from Islamabad and vice versa, while other measures like halting the Indus Waters Treaty have added to rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)