Assam and Norway Explore Green Energy Collaboration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, discussed potential collaborations in green energy and sustainable aviation fuel. Their meeting highlighted Assam's initiatives and explored future partnerships in emerging sectors, underscoring mutual interests such as bio-refinery and green ammonia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant meeting, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, discussed the potential for collaboration across various sectors, focusing on green energy and sustainable aviation fuel.

The discussions, conducted during Ambassador Stener's recent visit to Assam, emphasized mutual interests in areas like bio-refinery and green ammonia. Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the state's ongoing green energy initiatives and expressed interest in future partnerships with Norway.

Ambassador Stener reciprocated the interest in strengthening ties, acknowledging Assam's natural and cultural wealth, and expressed a keen interest in visiting the region's World Heritage Sites, including Kaziranga National Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

