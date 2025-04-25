Chocolate Gorillas: Sweet Conservation Effort in Virunga National Park

Virunga National Park, the oldest in Africa, is exploring an innovative approach to conservation amid escalating threats from war, deforestation, and volcanic activity. Located in eastern Congo, the park marks its centenary by producing 25,000 handcrafted chocolate gorillas, to be distributed across Europe, including Belgium. The initiative is intended to elevate the park's profile while supporting conservation efforts.

The chocolate is crafted in a factory just five kilometers outside the park using cocoa from local farms designed to discourage illegal logging and poaching. The sales aim to boost local economies, with profits directed back to nearby communities. While the park strives to protect its diverse wildlife, including its iconic mountain gorillas, much of the area remains precarious under the threat of rebel control.

Regional instability, highlighted by the advances of M23 rebels, further exacerbates the park's challenges. Despite mediation efforts, tensions persist, impacting the park's conservation strategies. The chocolate gorillas now stand as a testament to the park's resilience, embodying hope amid adversity and the promise of sustainable development for the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)