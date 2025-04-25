Left Menu

Chocolate Gorillas: Sweet Conservation Effort in Virunga National Park

Virunga National Park in Congo is turning to chocolate gorillas to aid conservation amid threats from conflict and deforestation. Handcrafted at a nearby factory, the chocolate aims to provide alternative livelihoods and fund local communities, symbolizing the park's resilience against ongoing regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:32 IST
Chocolate Gorillas: Sweet Conservation Effort in Virunga National Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Virunga National Park, the oldest in Africa, is exploring an innovative approach to conservation amid escalating threats from war, deforestation, and volcanic activity. Located in eastern Congo, the park marks its centenary by producing 25,000 handcrafted chocolate gorillas, to be distributed across Europe, including Belgium. The initiative is intended to elevate the park's profile while supporting conservation efforts.

The chocolate is crafted in a factory just five kilometers outside the park using cocoa from local farms designed to discourage illegal logging and poaching. The sales aim to boost local economies, with profits directed back to nearby communities. While the park strives to protect its diverse wildlife, including its iconic mountain gorillas, much of the area remains precarious under the threat of rebel control.

Regional instability, highlighted by the advances of M23 rebels, further exacerbates the park's challenges. Despite mediation efforts, tensions persist, impacting the park's conservation strategies. The chocolate gorillas now stand as a testament to the park's resilience, embodying hope amid adversity and the promise of sustainable development for the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025