West Bengal's Power Surge: Record-Breaking 10,000 MW Demand

West Bengal's power demand crossed the 10,000 MW mark for the first time in April, signaling a significant rise. The peak demand was recorded at 10,090 MW under WBSEDCL. Power Minister Aroop Biswas is actively working to ensure uninterrupted supply amid growing electricity needs and rising temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's electricity demand has soared past the 10,000 MW milestone for the first time this April, according to an official from the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL), recorded at 10,090 MW.

This increase, observed on April 24 at 11 PM, comes significantly ahead of the previous year's peak demand, which reached 10,507 MW on June 16, 2024, marking the highest since Independence. Meanwhile, Kolkata's private power utility CESC reported peak demand at 2,507 MW on the same day.

In response to this unprecedented surge, Power Minister Aroop Biswas is conducting twice-weekly review meetings with senior department officials to ensure a consistent power supply amid rising summer temperatures, emphasizing the importance of preventing outages during this critical period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

