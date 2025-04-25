Left Menu

Bank of Maharashtra Reports Robust Quarterly Profit Growth

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra posted a 23% increase in net profit to Rs 1,493 crore for the March 2025 quarter, driven by core income and reduced bad loans. The bank plans to raise Rs 7,500 crore through debt and equity, aiming to decrease government ownership and expand its branch network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:55 IST
Bank of Maharashtra Reports Robust Quarterly Profit Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a state-owned entity, has announced impressive financial results for the March 2025 quarter, recording a notable 23% increase in net profit, which rose to Rs 1,493 crore. This growth is attributed to heightened core income and a reduction in non-performing loans.

The financial institution, headquartered in Pune, showcased a total income rise to Rs 7,711 crore, up from Rs 6,488 crore a year prior. Interest income also saw a significant climb, reaching Rs 6,731 crore. These earnings results accompany the bank's strategic move to raise Rs 7,500 crore via a combination of debt and equity, an initiative endorsed by its board to reduce government stake and enhance financial flexibility.

In line with its growth strategy, BoM is planning to expand its reach by adding up to 1,000 new branches over the next five years. The bank's focus on strengthening its asset base and performance indicators, including a rise in Return on Assets and Net Interest Margin, presents a robust outlook for future developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025