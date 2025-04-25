Left Menu

Gaza's Food Crisis: The Longest Border Closure Exacerbates Scarcity

The World Food Programme reports a severe food shortage in Gaza, as the region faces the longest border closure in its history. With all main crossing points closed, no supplies have entered for over seven weeks, worsening Gaza's already fragile markets and food systems.

Updated: 25-04-2025 17:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The World Food Programme announced on Friday that its food stocks in Gaza have been completely depleted due to the continued closure of border crossings into the enclave.

According to the WFP, Gaza has not received any humanitarian or commercial supplies for more than seven weeks, as key border points remain shut. This marks the longest closure the Gaza Strip has ever encountered, further straining fragile markets and food systems.

The prolonged closure has intensified the existing challenges faced by Gaza's food supply chain, raising alarms about worsening scarcity and its impacts on the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

