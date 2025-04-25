Gaza's Food Crisis: The Longest Border Closure Exacerbates Scarcity

The World Food Programme announced on Friday that its food stocks in Gaza have been completely depleted due to the continued closure of border crossings into the enclave.

According to the WFP, Gaza has not received any humanitarian or commercial supplies for more than seven weeks, as key border points remain shut. This marks the longest closure the Gaza Strip has ever encountered, further straining fragile markets and food systems.

The prolonged closure has intensified the existing challenges faced by Gaza's food supply chain, raising alarms about worsening scarcity and its impacts on the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)