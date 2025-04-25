Pioneering Science-Driven Policies: A Leap Towards Sustainable Agriculture

The importance of evidence-based policy making in agriculture was emphasized by M L Jat, Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), during a recent event.

Organized by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) and the Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS), the event celebrated notable figures in agricultural science, including Himanshu Pathak of ICRISAT and M L Jat himself.

In an effort to enhance future agricultural research, an MoU was signed between TAAS and NAAS, reflecting a commitment to collaborative initiatives. Jat reiterated the need for scientific policy-making to achieve sustainable livelihoods and tackle challenges in Indian agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)