WFP runs out of food stocks in Gaza

On Friday, WFP announced it had delivered its last remaining supplies to kitchens preparing hot meals which are expected to be completely gone within days.

The UN agency warned that it may be forced to end critical assistance to families unless urgent action is taken.

Back to ‘breaking point’

“The situation inside the Gaza Strip has once again reached a breaking point: people are running out of ways to cope, and the fragile gains made during the short ceasefire have unravelled,” it said.

The kitchens have been the only consistent source of food assistance in Gaza for weeks, representing a critical lifeline even though they reached just half the population with only a quarter of their daily food needs.

WFP also supported 25 bakeries which all fully closed on 31 March as wheat flour and cooking fuel ran out. Furthermore, food parcels distributed to families – containing two weeks of rations – were exhausted that same week.

No aid for nearly two months

No humanitarian or commercial supplies have entered Gaza for more than seven weeks as all main border points remain closed.

UN agencies and senior officials, including Secretary-General António Guterres, have repeatedly appealed for humanitarian access.

WFP said the closure is the longest that Gaza has faced, and it is exacerbating already fragile markets and food systems.

Open aid corridors

Food prices have skyrocketed 1,400 per cent compared to the ceasefire period earlier in the year, while essential food commodities are in short supply.

This is raising serious concern about malnutrition – especially for young children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, older people, and other vulnerable persons.

Meanwhile, more than 116,000 metric tonnes of food assistance – enough to feed a million people for up to four months – are ready and waiting to be brought into Gaza by WFP and partners as soon as borders reopen.

“WFP urges all parties to prioritize the needs of civilians and allow aid to enter Gaza immediately and uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law,” the agency said.