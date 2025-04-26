Destitution and disease stalk Myanmar’s quake survivors

The UN World Health Organization (WHO) is just one of the UN agencies working to help the most vulnerable in worst-hit central areas, but much more help is needed.

“When it rains, they can't sleep, and when the rain stops, they still can't sleep because they feared the wind might have their only shelter away,” said Dr Thushara Fernando, WHO representative in Myanmar.

In an update from Yangon, the WHO medic warned that the risk of waterborne disease “is becoming a reality” for all those still living under plastic sheeting with stagnant water all around.

A cholera outbreak was already reported in Mandalay just a few months ago.

Survivors “feed their babies, they eat, they drink in their tents; they don't have even a simple mosquito net to sleep under in the night,” Dr Fernando continued.

“Water sources are contaminated, temporary toilet facilities are overwhelmed, and acute watery diarrhoea has been reported in two areas,” he continued.

Two major earthquakes hit central Myanmar on 28 March killing at least 3,700 people. About 5,100 more were injured and 114 are still missing, according to WHO. The true toll is likely much higher because of underreporting.

Aftershocks continue

Survivors and aid teams have experienced more than 140 aftershocks – some as high as magnitude 5.9 – which have added to widespread trauma and impeded humanitarian assistance.

To help, the UN health agency has delivered around 170 tonnes of emergency medical supplies to help 450,000 people for three months.

WHO is also coordinating more than 220 emergency medical teams in earthquake affected areas and it has launched a targeted dengue prevention initiative in coordination with national and local partners.

This includes the distribution of about 4,500 rapid diagnostic test kits for frontline responders and hundreds of insecticide-treated nets to protect people in the hardest-hit areas, such as Mandalay.

Critical moment

The WHO medic said that the agency continues to help deliver a range of services, albeit at a “very limited” scale. This includes trauma care, mental health and psychosocial support, along with maternal and child health services and non-communicable disease prevention.

“Without urgent, sustained funding, the risks of secondary health crises will erupt,” said Dr Fernando.

Echoing those concerns, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) noted that early signs of acute watery diarrhoea “are already emerging” in worst-hit areas.

Access to food and essential services have been disrupted, causing worsening nutrition conditions, “especially for young children”, the UN agency’s Eliana Drakopoulos told UN News.

“With low immunization coverage and the monsoon approaching, the risk of preventable disease outbreaks is rising fast,” Ms. Drakopoulos added. “Urgent action is needed.”