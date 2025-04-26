The Millionaire Tax Debate: GOP's Internal Struggle

The contentious issue of taxing millionaires is once again at the forefront as Congress drafts a significant tax package. President Donald Trump, known for his vacillating stance, has expressed interest in taxing the wealthy but has also deemed it as 'disruptive'.

Within the GOP, this debate triggers a potential showdown between the party's traditional anti-tax faction and the emerging populist-nationalists, who argue for taxing the rich to support working-class voters. This internal conflict reflects the larger battle over the GOP's domestic policy agenda.

As Congress attempts to pass the package, which includes extending the 2017 tax cuts, the proposal faces opposition. Republicans grapple with their own divisions and Democrats' resistance, especially amidst concerns of extensive federal budget cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)