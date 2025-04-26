Kalaburagi ATM Thieves Arrested After Intense Police Encounter

An intense encounter between police and suspected ATM thieves unfolded on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city, resulting in injuries on both sides, officials reported on Saturday.

Kalaburagi's Commissioner of Police, Sharanappa SD, shared that the incident roots back to a theft reported two weeks prior. Police, acting on gathered intelligence, identified a suspicious vehicle linked to the crime. During nighttime patrols, the vehicle, bearing a Delhi license plate, was located.

As police pursued, the suspects, Taslim (28) and Sharif (22), engaged in a confrontation, prompting the officers to act in self-defense. "The confrontation led to injuries," Commissioner Sharanappa stated. The injured, including a Sub-Inspector, three constables, and the suspects, have been admitted to the trauma care centre. The two suspects are reportedly part of an interstate network operating across multiple regions.

