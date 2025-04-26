Left Menu

Kalaburagi ATM Thieves Arrested After Intense Police Encounter

Two individuals suspected of ATM theft were apprehended after a confrontation with police on Kalaburagi's outskirts. The incident led to injuries on both sides, with six individuals hospitalized. The thieves are believed to have operated across multiple states, including Telangana and Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:00 IST
Kalaburagi ATM Thieves Arrested After Intense Police Encounter
Kalaburagi's Commissioner of Police, Sharanappa SD (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An intense encounter between police and suspected ATM thieves unfolded on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city, resulting in injuries on both sides, officials reported on Saturday.

Kalaburagi's Commissioner of Police, Sharanappa SD, shared that the incident roots back to a theft reported two weeks prior. Police, acting on gathered intelligence, identified a suspicious vehicle linked to the crime. During nighttime patrols, the vehicle, bearing a Delhi license plate, was located.

As police pursued, the suspects, Taslim (28) and Sharif (22), engaged in a confrontation, prompting the officers to act in self-defense. "The confrontation led to injuries," Commissioner Sharanappa stated. The injured, including a Sub-Inspector, three constables, and the suspects, have been admitted to the trauma care centre. The two suspects are reportedly part of an interstate network operating across multiple regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025