Left Menu

Global Solidarity: Tributes Pour in for Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

Buddhist monks, Tripura University, and Maharashtra's Deputy CM join forces in honoring Pahalgam terror victims, highlighting unity and compassion. Tributes include candlelight vigils and peace rallies condemning the attack, while financial support is extended to the heroic victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:00 IST
Global Solidarity: Tributes Pour in for Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims
Buddhist Monks at the Mahabodhi Mahavira temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Buddhist monks at Bihar's Mahabodhi Mahavira temple held a tribute for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, lighting candles and observing silence to honor the 26 people killed.

Tripura University organized a peace rally in Agartala to condemn the violent attack on tourists. Vice-Chancellor Professor Ganga Prasad Prasain led the event alongside senior faculty, honoring the victims and supporting grieving families.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid tribute to Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who died attempting to save tourists. Shinde announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for Shah's family, acknowledging Shah's heroism and economic hardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025