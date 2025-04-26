Global Solidarity: Tributes Pour in for Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims
Buddhist monks, Tripura University, and Maharashtra's Deputy CM join forces in honoring Pahalgam terror victims, highlighting unity and compassion. Tributes include candlelight vigils and peace rallies condemning the attack, while financial support is extended to the heroic victim's family.
Buddhist monks at Bihar's Mahabodhi Mahavira temple held a tribute for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, lighting candles and observing silence to honor the 26 people killed.
Tripura University organized a peace rally in Agartala to condemn the violent attack on tourists. Vice-Chancellor Professor Ganga Prasad Prasain led the event alongside senior faculty, honoring the victims and supporting grieving families.
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid tribute to Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who died attempting to save tourists. Shinde announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for Shah's family, acknowledging Shah's heroism and economic hardship.
