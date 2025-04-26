Chithirai Car Festival: A Spectacle of Devotion and Tradition

The grand annual Chithirai Car Festival, also known locally as Viruppan Thirunal, unfolded in a display of devotion at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Trichy. The event attracted thousands of devotees who fervently chanted 'Govinda Govinda' within the temple premises.

On the ninth day, Namperumal emerged from the sanctum at 5:15 AM, adorned in a cherished parrot-green silk garment received from the Srivilliputhur Andal Temple, aligning with the auspicious Mesha Lagnam. Ascending the temple chariot, or Thiruther, by 6:30 AM, it was pulled through Srirangam's main streets by devotees chanting 'Govinda! Govinda!'. The preceding day featured Namperumal on a Golden Horse Vahanam as devotees received blessings.

Events on the seventh day included Namperumal's procession to Nell Alavu Mandapam in a Thiruchivigai and a visit to Thayar Sannidhi for a Thirumanjanam, followed by a return to the sanctum. Devotees enthusiastically chanted 'Ranga! Ranga!' as they witnessed the festival, bolstered by tight police security.

Earlier celebrations saw a large turnout at the Vekkali Amman Temple in Tiruchi, where devotees pulled the decorated car around Woraiyur's main streets, culminating in a special puja for Goddess Vekkaliamman. Devotees from various regions offered prayers and carried milk pots for 'abishekam'.

(With inputs from agencies.)