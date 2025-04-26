Left Menu

HDFC Life Simplifies Claim Process for Jammu & Kashmir Attack Victims

In response to the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, HDFC Life has streamlined the claim submission process for victims' families. The families can provide proof of death from local authorities to expedite claims. HDFC Life offers support through its call center, email, and branch offices.

Updated: 26-04-2025 10:48 IST
HDFC Life Simplifies Claim Process for Jammu & Kashmir Attack Victims
In a compassionate move, HDFC Life has simplified the claims process for beneficiaries affected by the recent terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. Beneficiaries can submit proof of their loved ones' deaths from relevant local authorities to facilitate a smooth claims process.

Nominees or legal heirs can reach out to HDFC Life through their call center at 022-68446530, via email at service@hdfclife.com, or by visiting any branch office. The company has ensured that local branch staff are available to provide on-the-ground assistance to the grieving families.

Sameer Yogishwar, Chief Operating Officer of HDFC Life, voiced his heartfelt condolences to families who have lost their loved ones. He emphasized the company's dedication to easing the process of claim submission under such tragic circumstances.

