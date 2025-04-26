HDFC Life Simplifies Claim Process for Jammu & Kashmir Attack Victims

In a compassionate move, HDFC Life has simplified the claims process for beneficiaries affected by the recent terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. Beneficiaries can submit proof of their loved ones' deaths from relevant local authorities to facilitate a smooth claims process.

Nominees or legal heirs can reach out to HDFC Life through their call center at 022-68446530, via email at service@hdfclife.com, or by visiting any branch office. The company has ensured that local branch staff are available to provide on-the-ground assistance to the grieving families.

Sameer Yogishwar, Chief Operating Officer of HDFC Life, voiced his heartfelt condolences to families who have lost their loved ones. He emphasized the company's dedication to easing the process of claim submission under such tragic circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)