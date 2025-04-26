Tragic Firecracker Factory Explosion Claims Lives in Sivakasi
An explosion at a Sivakasi firecracker factory claimed two lives and injured three others. This incident follows a similar tragedy in January. Meanwhile, a separate fire at a Thootukudi warehouse was swiftly contained with no casualties. Investigations are ongoing.
An explosion at a firecracker factory in the Sivakasi area of Virudhunagar district resulted in two fatalities and left three others injured on Saturday, according to police officials.
This incident marks the second tragedy of its kind in the district this year. On January 4, three individuals lost their lives following a fire at another firecracker factory in the Sattur region.
In a separate incident occurring in Thootukudi district, a fire ignited at a private export company's warehouse. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported as fire officials rapidly extinguished the blaze within five minutes after it began at 10:30 PM on Friday.
