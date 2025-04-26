Left Menu

Supreme Court Rebukes Rahul Gandhi for Comments on Savarkar

The Supreme Court has cautioned Congress's Rahul Gandhi for controversial remarks against freedom fighter VD Savarkar. Ranjit Savarkar, Savarkar's grand-nephew, commended the court's response, highlighting contradictions in Gandhi's statements and urging respect for freedom fighters' legacies to avoid political polarization.

Supreme Court Rebukes Rahul Gandhi for Comments on Savarkar
VD Savarkar's grand nephew Ranjit Savarkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court of India recently admonished Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his contentious remarks about freedom fighter VD Savarkar, reminding him to refrain from making such statements in the future.

Ranjit Savarkar, the grand-nephew of VD Savarkar, welcomed the court's reproach, questioning how someone imprisoned by the British for 27 years, like Savarkar, could be labeled an accomplice. He pointed out the inconsistency, citing Mahatma Gandhi's use of the term 'your faithful servant' in correspondence with the Viceroy and Indira Gandhi's praise of Savarkar.

The Supreme Court, led by Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan, warned Gandhi that further incendiary remarks could result in serious consequences, as the discussion surrounded his statements allegedly aiming to spur electoral polarization.

