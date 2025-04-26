Defence Ministry Justifies Retaliatory Actions in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the aftermath of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, on Saturday, labeled the government's retaliatory measures as entirely justified. In his conversation with ANI, Seth emphasized the resolve not to spare any terrorists involved in the heinous act.

"Every action taken in response is justified; we are committed to avenging every tear shed by victims' families," Seth affirmed. "The global community stands with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this fight against terrorism." The attack on April 22 saw terrorists targeting tourists in Baisaran meadow, resulting in the tragic deaths of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepalese national, alongside numerous injuries.

Amid rising security concerns, intelligence agencies have unearthed a list of 14 local terrorists active in the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. These operatives, aged 20 to 40, are allegedly supporting Pakistani terror factions like Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed. This identification aligns with an intensified crackdown on terror networks across South Kashmir's Anantnag and Pulwama districts to prevent future attacks.

