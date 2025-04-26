Left Menu

Tensions Soar as Villagers Revamp 'Modi Bunkers' Amid Pahalgam Attack Fallout

Following a terror attack in Pahalgam, residents near the LoC in Kashmir's Poonch district prepare bunkers, anticipating more skirmishes. With memories of past cross-border tensions resurfacing, villagers express solidarity with authorities, urging peace. Intelligence highlights local ties to foreign terrorists, intensifying regional security measures.

Visual of underground bunker (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, tensions have surged along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Villagers situated near Pakistani military posts are revitalizing underground bunkers and stocking supplies, fearing potential escalation.

Residents of Salotri and Karmarha villages are reminded of past cross-border firings and are taking steps to ensure safety. Local visuals depict them preparing bunkers with essentials. Many describe an atmosphere ripe with fear, yet a hope persists that peace will endure.

Security forces remain on high alert, while intelligence agencies have revealed a list of 14 local terrorists operating in the region, linking them to major Pakistan-backed terror organizations. Authorities intensify efforts to dismantle these networks, aiming to preserve peace along the sensitive border stretches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

