New Health Lifeline: Ayushman Vay Vandana Card for Delhi's Elderly

'Ayushman Vay Vandana Card' will soon be distributed to senior citizens in Delhi, offering crucial relief by reducing medical expenses. The landmark initiative aims to provide free healthcare. Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized the previous AAP-led government for delays in implementation due to 'malice.' The rollout begins April 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:37 IST
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the 'Ayushman Vay Vandana Card' will be available to eligible senior citizens of Delhi starting April 28. This initiative is poised to alleviate families' medical expenses concerns by providing access to free treatment in esteemed hospitals.

Puri lauded the scheme as a remarkable step forward benefitting thousands and criticized the former AAP-led government for hindering its implementation in Delhi. He accused the previous administration of depriving the elderly due to 'malice,' while expressing optimism over the new leadership under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The 'Ayushman Vay Vandana Card' offers Rs 5 lakh health coverage to citizens aged 70 and above. This facilitates free healthcare access regardless of socio-economic status, complementing the existing Ayushman Bharat scheme. The rollout signifies a promise of equitable healthcare under the Modi government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

