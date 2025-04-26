New Health Lifeline: Ayushman Vay Vandana Card for Delhi's Elderly

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the 'Ayushman Vay Vandana Card' will be available to eligible senior citizens of Delhi starting April 28. This initiative is poised to alleviate families' medical expenses concerns by providing access to free treatment in esteemed hospitals.

Puri lauded the scheme as a remarkable step forward benefitting thousands and criticized the former AAP-led government for hindering its implementation in Delhi. He accused the previous administration of depriving the elderly due to 'malice,' while expressing optimism over the new leadership under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The 'Ayushman Vay Vandana Card' offers Rs 5 lakh health coverage to citizens aged 70 and above. This facilitates free healthcare access regardless of socio-economic status, complementing the existing Ayushman Bharat scheme. The rollout signifies a promise of equitable healthcare under the Modi government.

(With inputs from agencies.)