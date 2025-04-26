Gadkari and Reddy to Launch Mega Road Projects in Telangana

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, alongside Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for multiple infrastructure projects across Telangana on May 5. The event, poised to enhance connectivity and development, will be held in Adilabad and Hyderabad.

In Adilabad, the agenda includes the inauguration of 123 kilometers of roads worth Rs 3,694 crore and laying foundation stones for new road projects spanning 8.1 kilometers, valued at Rs 168.47 crore. In Hyderabad, the officials will inaugurate 22.57 kilometers of roads valued at Rs 895.64 crore and initiate 20.87 kilometers of road works costing Rs 657.27 crore.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed to classify the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road as a National Highway, contingent on the state's financial contribution. Separate discussions are underway for the Northern express highway project. Moreover, initiatives are being implemented to improve vehicle safety standards, including a new safety assessment rating for commercial vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)