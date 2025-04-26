Left Menu

Gadkari and Reddy to Launch Mega Road Projects in Telangana

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and G Kishan Reddy will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various road projects worth over Rs 5,413 crore in Telangana, spanning Adilabad and Hyderabad. The initiative includes developing significant road infrastructure and future plans for a new expressway around Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:42 IST
Gadkari and Reddy to Launch Mega Road Projects in Telangana
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, alongside Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for multiple infrastructure projects across Telangana on May 5. The event, poised to enhance connectivity and development, will be held in Adilabad and Hyderabad.

In Adilabad, the agenda includes the inauguration of 123 kilometers of roads worth Rs 3,694 crore and laying foundation stones for new road projects spanning 8.1 kilometers, valued at Rs 168.47 crore. In Hyderabad, the officials will inaugurate 22.57 kilometers of roads valued at Rs 895.64 crore and initiate 20.87 kilometers of road works costing Rs 657.27 crore.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed to classify the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road as a National Highway, contingent on the state's financial contribution. Separate discussions are underway for the Northern express highway project. Moreover, initiatives are being implemented to improve vehicle safety standards, including a new safety assessment rating for commercial vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025