Delhi's Push for Enhanced Childcare and Women's Safety

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed officials to enhance monitoring of anganwadi centres and expedite new childcare and women's safety facilities. Comprehensive renovations and establishment of 500 new Palna centres are underway. Plans also include the setup of Sakhi Niwas hostels for working women and students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has issued directives to officials to amplify the oversight of anganwadi centres and speed up the development of new facilities for women's safety and childcare.

During a meeting with representatives from the Department of Women and Child Development, Gupta instructed regular visits to anganwadi centres to assess and improve conditions. Essential renovations have been mandated to create safer, cleaner, and more child-friendly environments.

The initiative includes setting up 500 new Palna centres and establishing two Sakhi Niwas hostels, aiming to provide comprehensive childcare and accommodation for working women and students across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

