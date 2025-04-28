Delhi's Senior Citizens to Benefit from New Health Scheme

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced the launch of the Vay Vandan Yojana, a healthcare initiative fulfilling a promise by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal revealed that the scheme will offer up to Rs 10 lakh in health benefits to each eligible senior citizen as part of the Ayushman Bharat expansion. This announcement came as part of an Rs 2140 crore budget allocation directed towards the new program.

The initiative, operational from today, targets senior citizens aged 70 and above with comprehensive health coverage. In a recent event, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed Ayushman Bharat cards to eligible seniors, marking a significant step in reducing healthcare expenses for Delhi families.

(With inputs from agencies.)