UCO Bank to Issue Fresh Equity Shares to Meet SEBI Norms

UCO Bank has announced its intention to issue up to 270 crore fresh equity shares by the fiscal year 2025-26 in a move to comply with SEBI's minimum public shareholding norms by reducing the government's stake to 75%.

This decision follows the successful completion of a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) during the March quarter, where the bank raised Rs 2,000 crore, effectively lowering the government's shareholding from 95.39% to 90.95%.

UCO Bank, headquartered in Kolkata, has been actively working on enhancing its asset quality and boosting profitability, as evidenced by a near 24% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March, reaching Rs 665.72 crore.

