Cabinet Shakeup in Tamil Nadu: T Mano Thangraj Joins as Minister Amid Controversies

The Tamil Nadu government has reshuffled its cabinet following resignations prompted by controversies. T Mano Thangraj, MLA from Padmanabhapuram, takes on the role of Milk and Dairy Development Minister. The reallocation follows Supreme Court and public pressures which led to the removal of two ministers amid ongoing political developments.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA T Mano Thangraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shuffle, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA T Mano Thangraj has been sworn in as a minister in Tamil Nadu, following the resignations of V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy. The oath was administered by Governor RN Ravi in a ceremony attended by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Thangraj, who hails from Padmanabhapuram, has been assigned the portfolio of Milk and Dairy Development. Expressing optimism, he noted that the department serves both rural agricultural communities and urban consumers by providing reasonably priced milk, positioning the institution for further success.

The cabinet reshuffle was triggered by the recent exit of Senthil Balaji, following a Supreme Court caution over a money laundering charge, and Ponmudy, due to controversial remarks. The reshuffle sees further role adjustments, including SS Sivasankar taking on the Electricity portfolio alongside Transport, and S Muthusamy gaining responsibility for Prohibition and Excise.

In opposition remarks, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticized the timing, implying the changes stemmed from judicial and public pressures rather than voluntary decisions, and predicted broader political repercussions for the DMK in future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

