Left Menu

Delhi High Court Questions CAG's Audit of Ajmer Sharif Dargah

The Delhi High Court has asked the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) to respond to a petition challenging its audit of Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The court suggested a stay on the order citing procedural lapses. CAG has until May 7 to clarify its position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:08 IST
Delhi High Court Questions CAG's Audit of Ajmer Sharif Dargah
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday requested a response from the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) regarding a petition challenging the audit order of Ajmer Sharif Dargah's accounts. The court indicated it might suspend the order due to procedural lapses unless the CAG provides a justification.

The petition, submitted by Anjuman Moinia Fakhria Chistiya Khuddam Khwaja Sahib Syed Zagdan Dargah Sharif, Ajmer, through advocate Ashish Singh, disputes the CAG's mandate to audit the accounts for the financial years 2022-2027. Justice Sachin Datta has granted the CAG time until May 7 to clarify its stance.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner argued they were not informed of the audit's terms, alleging a breach of the CAG Act. The act requires notifying the institution about the audit conditions, allowing them a chance for representation. The bench agreed, emphasizing that institutions have a right to formal notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025