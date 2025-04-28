Delhi High Court Questions CAG's Audit of Ajmer Sharif Dargah

The Delhi High Court on Monday requested a response from the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) regarding a petition challenging the audit order of Ajmer Sharif Dargah's accounts. The court indicated it might suspend the order due to procedural lapses unless the CAG provides a justification.

The petition, submitted by Anjuman Moinia Fakhria Chistiya Khuddam Khwaja Sahib Syed Zagdan Dargah Sharif, Ajmer, through advocate Ashish Singh, disputes the CAG's mandate to audit the accounts for the financial years 2022-2027. Justice Sachin Datta has granted the CAG time until May 7 to clarify its stance.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner argued they were not informed of the audit's terms, alleging a breach of the CAG Act. The act requires notifying the institution about the audit conditions, allowing them a chance for representation. The bench agreed, emphasizing that institutions have a right to formal notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)