Solar Surge in Pakistan: A Double-Edged Sword

Amid scorching forty-degree temperatures in Karachi, Saad Saleem uses his air-conditioning freely, thanks to solar panels on his rooftop. Despite rising electricity costs, Saleem's investment secures him affordable power as Pakistan experiences a solar boom.

This surge, however, leaves many, notably the urban middle-class, grappling with soaring bills as they lack access to solar benefits. Most solar modules in Pakistan aren't grid-connected, restricting the distribution of cost-effective power.

As wealthier citizens turn to solar, those dependent on traditional energy sources face steeper electricity costs due to a reduced customer base. Pakistan's case reflects how rapidly adopted technologies can exacerbate socio-economic divides if regulatory frameworks lag.

