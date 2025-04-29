Deendayal Port Authority Achieves Milestone with Cape-size Vessel Berthing

The Deendayal Port Authority made history by successfully berthing the Cape-size vessel MV Golden Barnet at Cargo Jetty No. 6 on the night of April 26. The massive ship, spanning 292 meters with a 12.98-meter draft, brought a substantial cargo of 96,587 metric tonnes, marking a significant achievement for the port.

The operation, coordinated by Shree Ashapura Stevedores of the Ashapura Shipping Group, involved multiple stakeholders including Aditya Birla Global Trading as the charterer. Additional support came from Shri Balaji Infraport, fulfilling Customs House Agent duties, and Dariya Shipping as the vessel agent. This collaborative effort underscores Deendayal Port's dedication to operational enhancement and service excellence.

The milestone was achieved through meticulous planning and execution, with Shree Ashapura Stevedores ensuring a timely discharge rate before the subsequent lower tide. Dariya Shipping's innovative and cost-effective strategies further bolstered this success, aligning with the port's goals of promoting trade efficiency and sustainable growth.

Previously, the port had successfully managed the berthing of the MV Express Athens and the MV CSSC LE HAVRE within the challenging conditions of Kandla Port's 300-meter-wide channel, dealing with powerful tidal currents and strong winds. This further exemplifies the port's expertise in handling large-scale operations.

