Delhi Police Constable Arrested in Bribery Scandal: Vigilance Unit Takes Action

The Vigilance Unit of Delhi Police has arrested a head constable for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

Identified as Gajendra Singh, the officer was stationed at Police Station Jaffarpur Kalan in Dwarka District. Serving as a Beat Officer, Singh reportedly demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a local resident in exchange for facilitating construction on private land. On April 4, following the complainant's report to the Vigilance Unit, a trap was set. Singh took the bribe in his car but managed to escape with the cash, injuring a vigilance officer in the process. A case was promptly registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Singh faced suspension and evaded capture for weeks, with his anticipatory bail plea denied by the Rouse Avenue Court.

The turning point came on April 25, when Singh was captured by the Investigating Officer of the Vigilance Unit. He has been placed in police custody for the recovery of the illicit funds and further inquiries. Delhi Police has called on citizens to report any misuse of authority by its personnel, assuring that complainants' identities will be safeguarded and that stringent measures will be taken against guilty officials.

