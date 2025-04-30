Devotees Flock to Vrindavan for Rare Akshaya Tritiya Darshan

Thousands of devotees descended on Vrindavan, Mathura, on Wednesday for the festival of Akshaya Tritiya, eager to witness the rare annual sight of Lord Banke Bihari's feet. Deviating from its usual schedule, the temple opened its doors at 6 am and will remain open until 12:30 pm, followed by a reopening at 4:30 pm and a final closing at 10:30 pm.

Ensuring safety and order amid the throngs, senior officials, such as Deputy Inspector General of Police Shailesh Pandey, District Magistrate Chandraprakash, and Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar, conducted on-site evaluations and collaborated with temple authorities. The area around the temple has been meticulously segmented into three zones and nine sectors to facilitate crowd management. Additional security personnel, including local police, external reinforcements, and the Provincial Armed Constabulary, were strategically positioned, complemented by Flood PAC teams stationed along the Yamuna riverbank.

Efficient communication and oversight are maintained through a public address system and CCTV cameras. To mitigate traffic congestion, a comprehensive special traffic and diversion strategy was enacted across the district. SSP Kumar assured that robust crowd control mechanisms are in place, while District Magistrate C.P. Singh emphasized the administration's dedication to providing a safe darshan experience, encouraging public cooperation. Akshaya Tritiya, celebrated on April 30, holds particular significance within Jain and Hindu communities, marked as an auspicious occasion for gold purchases, food donations, and clothing charity.

