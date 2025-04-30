Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Vrindavan for Rare Akshaya Tritiya Darshan

On Akshaya Tritiya, thousands gathered in Vrindavan for the rare viewing of Lord Banke Bihari's feet. Temple doors opened early to accommodate the influx. Stringent security and crowd control measures were implemented by local authorities, ensuring devotees' safety and smooth temple access throughout the auspicious festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:00 IST
Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Mathura in UP(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of devotees descended on Vrindavan, Mathura, on Wednesday for the festival of Akshaya Tritiya, eager to witness the rare annual sight of Lord Banke Bihari's feet. Deviating from its usual schedule, the temple opened its doors at 6 am and will remain open until 12:30 pm, followed by a reopening at 4:30 pm and a final closing at 10:30 pm.

Ensuring safety and order amid the throngs, senior officials, such as Deputy Inspector General of Police Shailesh Pandey, District Magistrate Chandraprakash, and Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar, conducted on-site evaluations and collaborated with temple authorities. The area around the temple has been meticulously segmented into three zones and nine sectors to facilitate crowd management. Additional security personnel, including local police, external reinforcements, and the Provincial Armed Constabulary, were strategically positioned, complemented by Flood PAC teams stationed along the Yamuna riverbank.

Efficient communication and oversight are maintained through a public address system and CCTV cameras. To mitigate traffic congestion, a comprehensive special traffic and diversion strategy was enacted across the district. SSP Kumar assured that robust crowd control mechanisms are in place, while District Magistrate C.P. Singh emphasized the administration's dedication to providing a safe darshan experience, encouraging public cooperation. Akshaya Tritiya, celebrated on April 30, holds particular significance within Jain and Hindu communities, marked as an auspicious occasion for gold purchases, food donations, and clothing charity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

