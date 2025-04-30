Bajaj Finserv Shares Dip Despite Profit Surge: Analyzing Market Reaction

Bajaj Finserv Ltd experienced a dramatic fall in its stock price, plunging nearly 7% on Wednesday despite posting impressive financial results. The firm's consolidated net profit soared by 14% to Rs 2,417 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year.

The company's shares slid to Rs 1,927 on the BSE and Rs 1,926.50 on the NSE, reflecting a significant drop in investor confidence. During the same quarter, Bajaj Finserv reported an increase in total consolidated income, reaching Rs 35,596 crore, surpassing last year's Rs 32,042 crore.

In anticipation of its upcoming Annual General Meeting, the board proposed a dividend of Re 1 per share, equivalent to 100% of the face value. For the fiscal year 2024-25, Bajaj Finserv saw a 9% rise in profits, totaling Rs 8,872 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 8,148 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)