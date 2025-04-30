Left Menu

Russia and North Korea Bridge New Connections

Russia and North Korea have initiated the construction of a road bridge over the Tumen River to bolster their strategic partnership. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin emphasized the bridge's importance in enhancing bilateral relations and regional cooperation. The project is slated for completion by the summer of 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:14 IST
Russia and North Korea Bridge New Connections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant move to enhance bilateral ties, Russia and North Korea have embarked on constructing a road bridge over the Tumen River. The new bridge aims to fortify the strategic partnership between the two nations, as confirmed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Mishustin highlighted the bridge's symbolic value, noting it represents more than an engineering feat. It showcases a mutual commitment to fostering friendly relations and expanding regional cooperation, according to a report from the TASS news agency.

The road bridge, an 850-meter-long structure, has been anticipated for years and follows discussions during President Vladimir Putin's 2024 visit to North Korea. Once completed by the summer of 2026, the bridge will link to Russia's highway system, facilitating increased trade and reducing transport costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025