Russia and North Korea Bridge New Connections

In a significant move to enhance bilateral ties, Russia and North Korea have embarked on constructing a road bridge over the Tumen River. The new bridge aims to fortify the strategic partnership between the two nations, as confirmed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Mishustin highlighted the bridge's symbolic value, noting it represents more than an engineering feat. It showcases a mutual commitment to fostering friendly relations and expanding regional cooperation, according to a report from the TASS news agency.

The road bridge, an 850-meter-long structure, has been anticipated for years and follows discussions during President Vladimir Putin's 2024 visit to North Korea. Once completed by the summer of 2026, the bridge will link to Russia's highway system, facilitating increased trade and reducing transport costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)