Mastercard Foundation and UNHCR Launch $300M Initiative to Empower Refugee Youth in Africa

In a bold and historic move, the Mastercard Foundation has announced a $300 million strategic partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to address one of Africa’s most pressing challenges—displacement and the lack of opportunity for refugee youth. This five-year initiative, unveiled at the 2025 Africa Forum on Displacement in Nairobi, is set to benefit more than 500,000 refugees and displaced youth across the continent by 2030, marking one of the largest private philanthropic commitments in global history for displaced populations.

The announcement aligns with the Mastercard Foundation’s broader Young Africa Works strategy, which seeks to enable 30 million young people—especially women—to secure dignified and fulfilling work by the end of the decade. This new collaboration with UNHCR will further expand the Foundation’s impressive record of impact, focusing on education, entrepreneurship, and livelihood development in areas most affected by displacement.

Tackling Displacement with Opportunity

With an estimated 45 million displaced individuals across Africa, the need for long-term, inclusive solutions has never been more urgent. From conflict in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to regional instability that forces families to cross borders in search of safety, displacement continues to uproot lives and stall futures. The Mastercard Foundation–UNHCR partnership directly targets these challenges through scalable, community-driven, and gender-inclusive approaches.

Kelly T. Clements, UNHCR’s Deputy High Commissioner, underscored the significance of the initiative:

“This extraordinary commitment comes at a time of unprecedented displacement across Africa, and globally. Its scale and long-term focus—on education for refugee children and youth, and on livelihoods for adults—lay the foundation for meaningful recovery and lasting contributions to host communities.”

Ambitious Goals with Tangible Outcomes

This far-reaching initiative outlines measurable objectives to ensure sustainable impact:

Education Access and Completion : Over 500,000 refugees and displaced youth —including 50% women and 5% persons with disabilities—will gain access to and complete secondary education.

Higher Education Support : 10,000 youth will be supported through university and TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) programs.

Pathways to Work : 200,000 young people (70% women) will transition into dignified employment or entrepreneurial ventures.

Community Empowerment: The initiative will strengthen 100 local and refugee-led organizations, equipping them to co-implement solutions and influence policy.

These outcomes are not abstract targets—they’re grounded in real, transformative experiences from past collaborations. For example, a previous initiative between Mastercard Foundation and UNHCR in Sudan and its neighboring countries enabled 68,000 youth—62% of them women—to secure work opportunities in just six months.

Stories Behind the Statistics: A Doctor’s Journey of Resilience

Behind every statistic is a human story that reflects the initiative’s potential. One such story is that of Dr. Fatima, a Sudanese physician and mother of four. Forced to flee her home amid the conflict, Fatima found herself in Chad, uncertain of her professional future. Through the Mastercard Foundation–UNHCR partnership, she obtained accreditation to practice medicine in Chad.

Now working with other displaced healthcare professionals like Yacoub and Hassan, Fatima is once again able to serve communities in need.

“For Fatima, the ability to work is about more than a paycheck—it’s a return to identity, dignity, and purpose,” a Foundation spokesperson noted.

A Model for Refugee-Led Development

By investing in the potential of displaced populations, this initiative marks a crucial shift from emergency humanitarian aid to refugee-led development. This model recognizes the skills, aspirations, and agency of refugees, equipping them to rebuild their lives and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Reeta Roy, President and CEO of the Mastercard Foundation, emphasized this evolution in approach:

“We’ve seen refugees and displaced young people make immense contributions to their communities when they have the right support. This new commitment builds upon remarkable results and is a testament to what’s possible when we scale high-impact partnerships.”

Africa Forum on Displacement: A Call to Collective Action

The initiative was unveiled at the 2025 Africa Forum on Displacement in Nairobi, co-convened by the Amahoro Coalition, Inkomoko, and UNHCR, and supported by the Mastercard Foundation and IKEA Foundation. Held under the theme "All-In", the Forum brings together leaders from governments, private and philanthropic sectors, and refugee-led enterprises to pledge actionable commitments toward sustainable displacement solutions.

As Africa grapples with rising displacement numbers, this partnership signals a critical step in the right direction—one where displaced youth are not just recipients of aid but key drivers of economic and social transformation.