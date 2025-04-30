Left Menu

Assam Records Impressive Higher Secondary Results Across Streams

The Assam State School Education Board announced the 2025 Higher Secondary exam results, showcasing a commendable pass rate across streams. The Science stream led with an 84.88% pass rate, Commerce with 82.18%, and Arts with 81.03%. Notably, South Salmara district achieved a perfect pass percentage in Commerce.

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) revealed the results for the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations this Wednesday, with commendable pass rates across Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. The Science stream topped with an impressive pass percentage of 84.88%, reinforcing its academic strength.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu lauded students' efforts, announcing the achievements. In the Arts stream, 226,756 students sat for the exam, with 49,577 scoring first division. In Science, 25,827 out of 56,909 candidates earned a first division, while Commerce had 6,519 out of 17,746 achieving similar success.

The results highlight regional educational excellence, as district-wise performance place Baksa at the forefront in Arts with a 94.21% pass rate, Sivasagar leading in Science with 97.13%, and South Salmara achieving a full 100% in Commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

