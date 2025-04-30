Red Electrica Denies Renewables' Role in Iberian Blackout

In a public statement, Beatriz Corredor, the chairwoman of Spanish grid operator Red Electrica, addressed the recent massive blackout affecting Spain and Portugal. She firmly stated that it was incorrect to associate this incident with the high proportion of renewable energy in the region's power generation mix.

During an interview with Cadena SER, Corredor emphasized that renewable energy should not be blamed for the blackout, highlighting the reliability of the current energy infrastructure.

Corredor also confirmed that she has no plans to resign from her position, directly dispelling any rumors circulating about her potential departure amidst the blackout crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)