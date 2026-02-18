India and Spain Forge Path in AI, Trade Boost Through Historic EU Deal

At the AI Impact Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez underscored artificial intelligence as a transformative force. Emphasizing the necessity of robust India-Spain collaboration, they targeted AI's potential for inclusive development and societal benefit.

Hosting bilateral talks, Modi and Sanchez advanced discussions on bolstering cooperation in defense, trade, and critical technology sectors. The India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) took center stage, heralded as a catalyst for trade and investment expansion between India, Spain, and the broader European Union.

Top European leaders voiced support for the FTA during the summit, with many viewing it as an opportunity for strengthened economic ties. Modi and Sanchez also praised Tata-Airbus's progress in establishing military transport production capabilities in India, further symbolizing the deepening partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)