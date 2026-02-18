Left Menu

India and Spain Forge Path in AI, Trade Boost Through Historic EU Deal

Prime Minister Modi and Spanish President Sanchez celebrated AI's transformative power and sought stronger India-Spain cooperation, especially in trade, defense, and critical technology sectors. AI Impact Summit set the stage for shaping global AI governance. The India-EU FTA promises enhanced economic collaboration and opportunities for innovation and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:43 IST
  • India

At the AI Impact Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez underscored artificial intelligence as a transformative force. Emphasizing the necessity of robust India-Spain collaboration, they targeted AI's potential for inclusive development and societal benefit.

Hosting bilateral talks, Modi and Sanchez advanced discussions on bolstering cooperation in defense, trade, and critical technology sectors. The India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) took center stage, heralded as a catalyst for trade and investment expansion between India, Spain, and the broader European Union.

Top European leaders voiced support for the FTA during the summit, with many viewing it as an opportunity for strengthened economic ties. Modi and Sanchez also praised Tata-Airbus's progress in establishing military transport production capabilities in India, further symbolizing the deepening partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

