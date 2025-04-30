Client Associates Expands Wealth Management Services to Pune

Client Associates, a prominent multi-family office and private wealth management firm, has commenced operations in Pune, marking its expansion into 11 cities nationwide, according to a recent announcement.

The firm, known for managing approximately $7 billion in assets and serving over 1300 clients including high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs), aims to expand further into rapidly growing Tier-2 cities.

In a statement, co-founder Himanshu Kohli outlined the company's aspiration to become India's most admired wealth management platform, tapping into the growing economic and innovative landscape of Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)