Tragedy on the Highway: Six Lives Lost in Nellore Car Crash

A tragic incident unfolded in Nellore district on Wednesday, leaving six people dead in a severe car crash. Among the deceased were five medical students, raising concerns about road safety and young lives cut short.

According to police reports, the accident occurred around 2.30 pm near a petrol pump close to Pothireddypalem village. The car, with a group of second-year MBBS students from Narayana Medical College, lost control at a curve and violently crashed into a roadside shop, instantly killing a local resident inside.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, all five students succumbed to their injuries. Another student remains in critical condition. Authorities have registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have commenced a thorough investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)