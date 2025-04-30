Left Menu

Tragedy on the Highway: Six Lives Lost in Nellore Car Crash

A tragic car crash in Nellore district resulted in the death of six people, including five second-year MBBS students. The accident happened when their car lost control and hit a shop, causing fatalities. Police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nellore | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:48 IST
Tragedy on the Highway: Six Lives Lost in Nellore Car Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Nellore district on Wednesday, leaving six people dead in a severe car crash. Among the deceased were five medical students, raising concerns about road safety and young lives cut short.

According to police reports, the accident occurred around 2.30 pm near a petrol pump close to Pothireddypalem village. The car, with a group of second-year MBBS students from Narayana Medical College, lost control at a curve and violently crashed into a roadside shop, instantly killing a local resident inside.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, all five students succumbed to their injuries. Another student remains in critical condition. Authorities have registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have commenced a thorough investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

