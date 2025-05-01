Left Menu

Supreme Court Reprimands PIL for Judicial Probe Request in Pahalgam Attack

The Supreme Court criticized a Public Interest Litigation plea seeking a judicial probe into the Pahalgam attack. The court rebuked the petitioners for irresponsibly pursuing an investigation by retired judges, emphasizing national unity against terrorism. The petitioner withdrew the plea but can approach the High Court regarding students' protection in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:32 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court issued a strong rebuke to those who filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding the creation of a judicial commission to probe the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives. A bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh refused to deliver an opinion on the matter.

"Be responsible. You owe some duty towards the country. Is this the way? Please don't do this. Since when does a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge become an expert to investigate such issues (terrorism)? We're not entertaining anything. Please go wherever you want me to go," the bench asserted. Justice Surya Kant added during the hearing that this critical period requires solidarity among citizens in combating terrorism, and urged against actions that could demoralize the public. "Look at the sensitivity of the issue," he remarked.

Subsequently, the petitioner requested to withdraw the plea, with the option to approach the High Court concerning the safety of Kashmiri students outside the region. "The petitioner, appearing party-in-person, seeks permission to withdraw the petition while maintaining liberty regarding the cause of student protection," the bench recorded in its order.

The court granted permission for the plea withdrawal, clarifying that petitioners may consult the High Court on student protection issues, if necessary. The Supreme Court also chastised the counsels for not including student protection concerns in the original plea. The appeal had sought directives to the Central government and the Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory for tourist protection in Kashmir. The plea was filed by Mohammad Junaid, a Kashmir resident, with Fatesh Kumar Sahu and Vicky Kumar. (ANI)

