Air Marshal Dixit Takes Command: New Vision for India’s Defence

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has taken command as the new Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) in New Delhi. Marshal Dixit was welcomed with a ceremonial Tri-Service Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns as he embarked on this pivotal defence leadership role.

With a rich career background, Air Marshal Dixit formerly served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command, focusing on elevating operational readiness across India's central regions. Commissioned into the Indian Air Force's fighter stream in 1986, his near four-decade-long career encompasses a range of command, staff, and instructional positions.

An alumnus of prestigious defence institutions, Air Marshal Dixit is also a Qualified Flying Instructor and Experimental Test Pilot with over 3,300 flight hours across 20 aircraft types. He played a significant role in ferrying Mirage-2000 aircraft from France and driving indigenous upgrades for Jaguar and MiG-27 jets. His astute leadership is expected to steer the Indian Air Force towards modernisation in alignment with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission.

