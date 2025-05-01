GST Collection Hits Record High in April

The government's latest data reveals that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection reached an unprecedented Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April, a 12.6% increase compared to the previous year. This figure surpasses last April's GST mop-up of Rs 2.10 lakh crore, making it the highest since the tax regime's inception on July 1, 2017.

Revenue from domestic transactions jumped by 10.7%, amounting to about Rs 1.9 lakh crore, while the intake from imported goods showed an impressive 20.8% rise, totaling Rs 46,913 crore. This robust growth signifies a thriving economic activity both domestically and internationally.

Furthermore, the issuance of refunds saw a sharp 48.3% rise, reaching Rs 27,341 crore. After adjusting these refunds, the net GST collection for April stood at a substantial Rs 2.09 lakh crore, reflecting a 9.1% increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)