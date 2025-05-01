Left Menu

Ex-Im Bank Revives Support for Overseas Coal Projects

The U.S. Export-Import Bank has lifted a long-standing restriction on lending to international coal projects. This decision aligns with President Trump's initiative to boost the coal industry by promoting exports and domestic mining. It's part of broader efforts following a recent executive order to support coal developers.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Export-Import Bank's board has voted to lift a two-decade-old restriction, allowing lending for overseas coal projects once again. This decision is in line with President Donald Trump's policy to expand domestic coal mining and increase coal exports.

The reversal on the lending policy aligns with a recent executive order by the White House aimed at rejuvenating the U.S. coal industry. This order also instructs the Export-Import Bank and the International Development Finance Corporation to provide facilities for coal development.

These moves reflect a broader agenda under the Trump administration to support the coal sector and boost its international competitiveness, reinforcing the President's goal of reviving coal-based energy both domestically and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

