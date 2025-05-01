Ex-Im Bank Revives Support for Overseas Coal Projects

The U.S. Export-Import Bank's board has voted to lift a two-decade-old restriction, allowing lending for overseas coal projects once again. This decision is in line with President Donald Trump's policy to expand domestic coal mining and increase coal exports.

The reversal on the lending policy aligns with a recent executive order by the White House aimed at rejuvenating the U.S. coal industry. This order also instructs the Export-Import Bank and the International Development Finance Corporation to provide facilities for coal development.

These moves reflect a broader agenda under the Trump administration to support the coal sector and boost its international competitiveness, reinforcing the President's goal of reviving coal-based energy both domestically and abroad.

