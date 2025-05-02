Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare in Mangaluru After Suhas Shetty Murder

Opposition leader R Ashoka condemns the Karnataka government's response to Suhas Shetty's murder in Mangaluru. Amid political criticism, police impose restrictions to maintain order. The incident underscores ongoing tensions, raising fears of rising violence in the region. Efforts are underway to apprehend suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 11:43 IST
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The assassination of Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru has sparked political outrage and heightened tensions in the city. Karnataka's Leader of Opposition and BJP stalwart, R Ashoka, alongside state president Vijayendra, plans to visit Shetty's family to offer condolences and underscore their demand for stringent government action.

R Ashoka blasted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government at a press conference, accusing them of negligence and inaction amid deadly communal tensions. He claimed, "Similar events transpired in 2013, leaving 36 Hindus dead. Those propagating anti-national sentiments remain unpunished, emboldening further violence."

Suhas Shetty was fatally attacked by a group while traveling with associates, according to Mangaluru police. Responding promptly, authorities have enacted prohibitory orders under Section 144, promising robust pursuit of the suspects. Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara assured the public of ongoing efforts, stating, "Four teams are actively tracking the culprits to restore peace."

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

