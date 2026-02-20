Market Jitters: Economic Data and Geopolitical Tensions Rock Global Stocks

On Thursday, U.S. stocks experienced a modest decline, influenced by mixed economic data and Walmart's underwhelming projected earnings, while strength in the labor market boosted the dollar's ascent. All major U.S. stock indexes mirrored a downward trend seen across European markets, threatening to end their three-day winning streak amidst uncertainties over potential U.S.-Iran conflicts buoying oil prices.

According to Chuck Carlson, CEO of Horizon Investment Services, investors are evaluating the significance of economic indicators and Walmart's revenues on consumer trends. Notably, a slew of economic reports revealed a decline in jobless claims and a record high U.S. goods deficit despite tariff policies, with investor attention now focusing on the upcoming Commerce Department's Personal Consumption Expenditures report.

Across the globe, European stocks fell from record highs due to mixed corporate earnings from entities like Airbus and Rio Tinto. Crude oil scaled a six-month peak driven by U.S.-Iran tensions, while the dollar climbed with favorable jobless claims data. Market participants are assessing Federal Reserve Policy and economic conditions for insights into financial market trajectories.

