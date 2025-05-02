Left Menu

Uttarakhand Rains Disrupt Tourism, Trigger School Struggles

Persistent rainfall in Nainital and surrounding regions has led to a significant drop in temperature, impacting tourists and students. The IMD predicts further adverse weather across various northern Indian states, including hailstorms and gusty winds. Authorities advise public caution and safety amidst severe weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:05 IST
Sudden rains in Nainital drops temperature in Nainital (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Torrential rains have inundated Uttarakhand's scenic Nainital and nearby regions, as per the Indian Meteorological Department. This relentless downpour has caused temperatures to plummet, compelling tourists to remain confined to their accommodations and posing difficulties for students navigating their commutes to school.

The IMD previously forecasted isolated to widespread rainfall, paired with thunderstorms, lightning, and fierce winds reaching up to 60 kmph, for states such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan from May 1 to May 6. The prediction extends to include light to moderate showers across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, accompanied by similar wind patterns during this period.

Significantly, isolated hailstorms with thundersquall winds are anticipated for Uttarakhand on May 1 and 3. In Delhi-NCR, significant vehicular congestion arose after a rainstorm caused substantial waterlogging, uprooting trees and stranding vehicles. This abrupt weather change has left the public grappling with severe inconveniences.

Earlier, a torrential downpour in Delhi caused widespread waterlogging and traffic chaos in numerous areas of the metropolis. The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts, informing residents of ongoing severe weather in Delhi NCR, urging them to prioritize safety.

The advisory strongly suggests residents remain indoors, shielded in secure locations, and avoid traveling unless necessary. It also advises disconnecting electrical appliances to avert damage, and to steer clear of water bodies and metallic objects during the storm to minimize the risk of injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

